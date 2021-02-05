Shekhar Suman Says, 'matters Of Home Should Stay Home' Amid Row Over Rihanna's Tweet

Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter handle to join many celebrities in fighting against the propaganda against India. Suman asserted that 'Matters of home should stay home,' amid the ongoing row over pop sensation Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital Delhi.

Without mentioning any names, Suman echoed the message shared by many other celebrities — "India Together". He said, "If there is a fight at home, don't allow the neighbours to butt in and find solutions on your behalf. Find out the solution yourself."

If there is a fight at home,don't allow the neighbours to butt in and find solutions on your behalf.Find out the solution yourself.Matters of home should stay home. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 5, 2021

The protests by farmers against the 3 laws passed by the government have run into over two months as nine rounds of talks failed to achieve consensus. The protests also led to the clashes with Delhi Police on Republic Day, which witnessed vandalism at the Red Fort.

MEA cautions foreign celebrities

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. Thereafter, it called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

"We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.

