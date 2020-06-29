'A Fight To Finish...': Shekhar Suman Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna Residence

On Monday, actor Shekhar Suman visited Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Patna to offer condolences to his father & family. Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death by suicide has left Bollywood celebrities reeling in shock, as they are now demanding a CBI probe into the matter on social media platforms.

After the meet, Suman wrote on his social media handle that Sushant Singh Rajput's father was just silent and the two didn't exchange a word for a few minutes. Later, Suman also addressed the media from Sushant Singh's residence and shared a video of the same.

Shekhar Suman, on Twitter, mentioned that he will be flying off to his hometown of Patna to meet Sushant’s father. Adding to the same, Shekhar Suman wrote that he will meet CM Nitish Kumar to request a government-backed investigation into the matter.

Suman was accompanied by producer and Sushant's friend Sandi Ssingh. Shekhar Suman recently formed a forum to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death —#justiceforSushantforum. On Wednesday, Shekhar Suman wrote, "Thank you for the overwhelming response to the #justiceforSushantforum ..im in the process of working out the modalities and giving it a shape. plz don't lose hope and be patient..i assure you that we will do our best to bring about a closure in his case."



A fight to finish..at Sushan's house in Patna.won't give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/oydGzKFwIt — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

Met Sushant's father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant . pic.twitter.com/we0VL9w7PM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in. Recently, actor Nana Patekar paid his homage to the bereaved family in Patna.

#justiceforSushantforum Dearest Sushant,the country is with you,the ppl are with you.we are all seeking justice for you and justice will be done.we will miss you till eternity.#CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/IuPw3wP3kl — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 26, 2020

