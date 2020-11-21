Shekhar Suman Unhappy With No 'update' In The Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Shekhar Suman isn't happy with the pace of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In a strong-worded message, Suman said that CBI hasn't come up with any 'conclusive evidence'. On August 19, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.

"Silence for a while doesn't mean we have given up or forgotten about it," Suman wrote on Twitter. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14.

It's been so long the CBI has not come up with any conclusive evidence or inference regarding Sushant Singh's case.Will the authorities plz care to update us.Silence for a while doesn't mean we have given up or forgotten about it. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 21, 2020

In Sushant Singh Rajput case, ED sends Letter Rogatory to Hungary on Rs 17 cr transaction

Sushant Singh Rajput case

The ED is probing the financial angle of the First Information Report registered by Sushant’s family against Rhea Chakraborty and others, in which they have alleged that Rs 15 crore was transferred to an unrelated account, among other accusations.

The agency had previously questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, SSR’s sister Meetu Singh, his manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, CAs, among others.

This is apart from the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case. The CBI had also questioned most of the abovementioned names, though it has not given any major update apart from not ruling out any angle.

The Narcotics Contol Bureau was the other agency that joined the case, arresting Rhea, her brother Showik and others for alleged links with a drug cartel. Out of them, Rhea has been granted bail, while Showik is still in the jail.

Siddharth Gupta says, 'Sushant Singh didn't like being alone', calls him a 'maverick'

Meanwhile, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and gym partner Sunil Shukla in October approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a CBI probe into the actor's former manager Disha Salian, who died in "suspicious circumstances".

Salian, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. Six days later, on June 14, 34-year-old Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra home. In the petition, Shukla claimed that both Salian and Rajput died in "suspicious circumstances" and that the Mumbai police has not considered several aspects while probing Salian's death.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.