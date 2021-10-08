After the Cordelia cruise case that recently made headlines for a high-profile drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau, actor Shenaz Treasury got on board to take her first cruise ride on the ship. The actor took to Instagram and documented her journey on the ship and gave an overview of the entire luxurious cruise from inside. Hinting at the recent Aryan Khan drug case, Shenaz introduced the ship in the video and said, “You may have seen it in the news.” The actor gave a glimpse of the humongous rooms, suits, wardrobes at the cruise while sharing her excitement of being on board.

Apart from giving a sneak peek, the actor surprised fans while revealing the price of the suits for a single-night stay. The actor who is traveling to Lakshadweep Islands through the cruise gave a virtual tour of the breathtaking suit that costs a whopping amount of Rs 60,000 per night. She took fans through the room, picturesque landscape, and amazing decor that is sure to leave fans, amazed. Waking up to the amazing view of the ocean, the actor showed a plethora of things to try hands-on while on the ship.

Shenaz Treasury gives a virtual tour of the exquisite suit at Cordelia cruise

At last, the video ended with Shenaz giving a glance at the private deck that is being designed especially for the passengers booking that suit. She captioned the video and wrote, "Ship Suite! What more would you like to know about this ship? Would you like to see the other cabins too? By the way - I peeped into the Royal Suite. That one was sexy too!! And yes- I am Not paying 60k, they let me shoot it to show you!!!"

For the unversed, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on the same cruise line ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. Earlier, she had shared a video where she showed the beginning of her journey. Towards the beginning of the earlier video, the Ishq Vishq actor said, “You m have seen this ship in the news. Well, I am going on this ship today.” She showed the complete ship around, giving views of the lobby and posing with her family on the deck. Shenaz who is known to make travel blogs, wrote in the caption that since her father was a captain, she has been on many ships, but not on a passenger one.

Jurgen Bailom, CEO and President of Waterways Leisure Private Limited had issued an official statement on behalf of Cordelia Cruises. "I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future (sic),” the statement by the cruise liner read. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shenaz has been a part of many Bollywood films like Ishq Vishk, Hum Tum, Luv Ka The End, Delhi Belly, Munna Michael, and more.

IMAGE: Instagram/@shenaztreasury