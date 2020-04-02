Aaditi Pohankar Hits Back At 'Diet Sabya' After Getting Slammed For Non-payment Of Dues

Aaditi Pohankar, who made a name for herself after starring in Her, recently found herself amidst controversy after her manager failed to give credits to a costume designer, who was also not paid. This went viral on social media platforms.

Aaditi Pohankar questions Diet Sabya after getting trolled

According to reports, Aaditi Pohankar stated that her name is being unnecessarily dragged into all this fiasco. She feels that it was a "cheap publicity stunt". People who have worked with her know the kind of person she is and everyone in the team knows that the services she received were not up to the mark. She never knew that things would get blown out of proportion to this extent.

Pohankar stated that if Pujarini, the designer, states that she is new in the industry and so it Pohankar herself. This was her first breakthrough. She stated that one makes an argument and settles for the facts. The designer did not even give Pohankar time to deal with this. She had met the Her actor’s manager and by night, within four hours, this whole thing was out.

Aaditi Pohankar also asked questions like who is Diet Sabya, and is it even a legal firm? They did not even bother to call her before slamming her. After getting praise from the audience for her work she is being slammed and it troubles her as she has just started out her career. She stated that it is not about “20 thousand rupees”, people have really been harsh towards her with their insensitive comments, asking her to die. The designer’s friends too started bombarding the actor with their cuss words. She stated that this is an example of getting bullied.

