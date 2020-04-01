Hrithik Roshan's Inspiring Story Of How He Overcame Stammering Features In Class 6 Book

Hrithik Roshan is one of the big guns of Bollywood. He was the most bankable actor of the year 2019, as two of his films went on to dominate the Box-office. He was always a household name but after War and Super 30, his reputation as an actor was renewed among fans.

Recently, there was an interesting thing that took place in Roshan’s life. Read on to know more about how the Koi... Mil Gaya actor ended up in a Class 6 textbook:

Hrithik Roshan becomes an inspiration for many with this new development

Die-hard fans of the actor Hrithik Roshan knows that he used to have a stammering problem as a child. But Roshan, with love and support from his family, overcame it.

Recently, a Twitterati found out that the actor's story about stammering has landed in a Class 6 textbook in Tamil Nadu. Taking to her social media, a user posted a photo of the same and it spread out like wildfire on the social media platform. Roshan's story is now inspiring children of Class 6 in several schools of Tamil Nadu, as it is a part of their value education textbook.

The Twitter user captioned the tweet saying, “Felt bored, so I was reading a textbook of my niece. I was surprised to see this page. This is from the value education textbook of class 6. Who else can teach self-confidence better than him? Proud of you @iHrithik sir ❤️ @HrfcTamilnadu @HrithikRules @HrithikInspire."

Felt bored, so I was reading a textbook of my niece. I was surprised to see this page. This is from the value education textbook of class 6. Whoelse can teach self-confidence better than him?Proud of you @iHrithik sir❤️ @HrfcTamilnadu @HrithikRules @HrithikInspires pic.twitter.com/ukwlDkqa0N — Aruna Mahendran (@aruna_mahendran) March 29, 2020

