Is Angira Dhar Dating Her 'Bang Baaja Baaraat' Director Anand Tiwari? Here's The Truth

Is Angira Dhar dating her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari? If reports are to be believed, then yes the two are in love and it is quite evident. Read on to know more about Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari’s apparent love story:

According to several reports, it has been stated that Angira Dhar is dating her Love Per Square Foot and Bang Baaja Baaraat director Anand Tiwari. It is being said that the two are head-over-heels in love with each other, and fans think that the two make a perfect couple.

Reports state that the couple has been dating for over two years. It may be a coincidence that Dhar’s film debut came with the Netflix film Love Per Square Foot, and this film also marked the directorial debut of Anand Tiwari. It is said that during the shoot of this film, the two ended up falling hard for each other and have been together ever since.

Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari have been sharing several Instagram post, where both of them have been very supportive of each other. Back in May of 2019, Dhar posted a photo that featured her with Tiwari. The couple looks very happy in the photos, and it is captioned as, “Never a dull moment with you @anandntiwari...🎈HAPPY HAPPY birthday.”

When Angira Dhar’s first theatrical film Commando 3 was released, Tiwari took to his official Instagram handle and posted her photo along with a caption that read, “My hero @angira has her first theatrical release today, #commando3! I saw the film last night and I am so proud of her for making such a confident debut as an action hero. Join me in wishing her and the entire cast and crew of Commando 3 the very best at the Box Office!”

