Shikara's New Motion Poster Leaves Fans Online Excited For The Film's Release

Bollywood News

Shikara motion poster was released by Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently. Here is how fans are reacting to the journey of the Kashmiri Pandits. Read here to know

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
shikara

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one of the most recognised directors in the Hindi film industry. He has given many hit movies over the years. His movies like the Munna Bhai film series and 3 Idiots have become cult classics. He also is a won a National Award for Best Short Experimental Film for his Murder at Monkey Hill. Currently, he is working on the movie Shikara. He also released the motion picture of the movie. Here is how fans are reacting to the motion poster.  

Read Also| Vidhu Vinod Chopra: The Movie Shikara Gets A New Release Date

Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals the motion poster for Shikara

In this poster, we can see the date when the Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the leave Kashmir and find shelter elsewhere as they had a threat to their lives in their own homeland. It was due to the rise of militants in the area. The narration ends with how the story is going to be told to the world after 30 years. Other than Vidhu Vinod Chopra, A R Rahman and the write of the film Rahul Pandita also shared the video.

Read Also| Shikara: Five Other Vidhu Vinod Chopra Movies To Watch

Here are a few fan reactions

Read Also| Shikara Movie: A Film Based On The Life Of Kashmiri Pandits?

Read Also| Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anil Kapoor Celebrate 30 Years Of Parinda

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
