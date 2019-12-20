Shikara's New Motion Poster Leaves Fans Online Excited For The Film's Release

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one of the most recognised directors in the Hindi film industry. He has given many hit movies over the years. His movies like the Munna Bhai film series and 3 Idiots have become cult classics. He also is a won a National Award for Best Short Experimental Film for his Murder at Monkey Hill. Currently, he is working on the movie Shikara. He also released the motion picture of the movie. Here is how fans are reacting to the motion poster.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals the motion poster for Shikara

Tees saal baad, humari kahani kahi jayegi... Here is a timeless love story in the worst of times.https://t.co/NZdbppHJ5H #Shikara #VidhuVinodChopra @arrahman @foxstarhindi — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) December 20, 2019

In this poster, we can see the date when the Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the leave Kashmir and find shelter elsewhere as they had a threat to their lives in their own homeland. It was due to the rise of militants in the area. The narration ends with how the story is going to be told to the world after 30 years. Other than Vidhu Vinod Chopra, A R Rahman and the write of the film Rahul Pandita also shared the video.

Here are a few fan reactions

Interesting! — Ajay Yogi (@asyri3) December 20, 2019

I just hope it's to the point and shows some reality else we have to wait till August 2020 for #TheKashmirFiles — Ambuj Pandey (@pandeyambuj) December 20, 2019

I would love to watch this film & would recommend other people too. — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) December 20, 2019

Hopefully VVC will show the Kashmiri Pandit exodus as ut happened and not the Bollywood version of sugarcoating story... — Snap Dragon (@idracarys) December 20, 2019

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the picturization of #MissionKashmir was surreal, and Honestly it was an International Level Film. Hope you won't Disappoint us with #Shikara. All The Best👍 — Raj | राज | ರಾಜ್ | రాజ్ | راج (@rgis1369) December 20, 2019

