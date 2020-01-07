'Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits' Trailer Out, Sure To Leave An Impact!

Shirkara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits, is an upcoming film based and inspired by real events. Recently, the Shikara trailer dropped on the internet and has been on people's minds with its impactful footages. Here are all the things that you need to know about the Shikara trailer launch:

Shikara Trailer out now!

Writer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra has been reported to make a comeback as a director with Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits. Earlier today, Shikara trailer dropped out on YouTube. The trailer opens with newcomers Shanti and Shiv Dhar (Sadia and Aadil Khan) reciting a poem until they notice someone's house in their neighbourhood on fire. Their home comes under attack and the video shifts to a montage of news reports to give the audience some context. In the next scene of the Shikara trailer, men gather around a pole and are reading a notice. The notice demands the exit of their community from the valley.

More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes and became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, watch their story unfold. #Shikara trailer out nowhttps://t.co/cQtN7uhtqB#Shikara #VidhuVinodChopra #ShikaraTrailer@arrahman @foxstarhindi — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) January 7, 2020

The trailer also shows instances when the Kashmiri Pandits struggled and sought refuge in various parts across the country. Many footages also showcase the violence and retaliation faced by the couple and other Kashmiri Pandits during their exodus of 1990. The trailer ends with Shanti (Sadia) promising to return to the valley.

Shikara cast

Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits, is an upcoming film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra based on the 1990 departure of Kashmiri Pandits. The Shikara cast features a newcomer-couple on-screen in the form of Sadia and Aadil Khan who portray the characters of Shanti and Shiv Dhar respectively. Other members of the Shikara cast have not been talked about and disclosed by the makers yet. Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits will release at the box-office on February 7, 2020.

