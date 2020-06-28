Shoaib Akhtar Recalls Meeting Sushant Singh Rajput In 2016; Regrets Not Talking To Him

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar revealed his personal encounter with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and said that he regretted not speaking to him then. The lead actor of the film MS Dhoni- The Untold Story was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Even though Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report ruled out any foul play in the actor's death, demands for an investigation have been widespread with fans staging protests and taking to social media to express their outrage over claims that nepotism in Bollywood may have contributed to him taking his own life.

Shoaib Akhtar recalls when he met Sushant Singh Rajput

Talking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar revealed that he had met Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 at a hotel in Mumbai. The former Pakistan cricketer said that the late actor had then told him that he was working on the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, adding that he regretted not having a conversation with the late actor. Shoaib Akhtar added that he could have possibly shared his experiences about life with the late actor then but missed out on doing so.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna home to be converted to memorial

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial, while a foundation named after him will be set up to support budding talents in various fields, his family said on Saturday. The 'shraddh' ceremony of the 34-year-old actor whose body was found in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, was held on Saturday. The Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts of Rajput will be maintained "to keep his memories alive", the family said in a statement.

"His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there," the statement said. His books, telescope, flight-simulator and other articles would be displayed in the memorial. "To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart - cinema, science and sports," the statement said.

