Shiv Sena Makes Light Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; Claims Own Attempt To Cast Actor

Even as the investigation is ongoing to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, Shiv Sena in an editorial in Saamana on Sunday has said he was 'not murdered'. The editorial has lashed out at media and accused if of celebrating a 'festival' of his demise, contrasting this with the suicide of Rajesh Shinde from Pune. Referring to continuous coverage related to him, and probe in his suicide, Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that to 'prevent his soul from going into depression', such 'Sushant effects' must stop now.

Citing Demonetisation, lockdown, Raut opined that suicide will soon become a trend. He said that Sushant's suicide is being celebrated, while Rajesh Shinde's Police file has been shut, because he is 'poor.'

In the Saamana editorial, Raut has also claimed that Sushant killed himself due to disappointment, but many people including BJP leader Roopa Ganguly has demanded a CBI probe. He claimed: "Sushant was is isolation for few days. He was mentally not stable. 'Due to failure,' he committed suicide at his Bandra residence. This has exposed the mafia system and nepotism of Bollywood."

Making sensational claims, Raut further added that after the biopic of Balasaheb Thackeray, they had decided to make a biopic of George Fernandes. "We had shortlisted 2-3 actors for it. Sushant was one of them. But I was informed that despite being a talented actor he is not mentally stable right now. He is in depression. He behaves weirdly on the set that creates a problem for everyone. Some people in the industry say Sushant himself destroyed his career," he said.

Citing Sushant's depression, movies he had signed, rent of his Bandra apartment and cars he had, Raut claimed that he was financially stable and therefore it is 'confirmed' that he was not murdered. "Kangana Ranaut exposed the face of nepotism in Bollywood, Sonu Nigam also raised his voice. "But point to be noted is that new people do come in this industry, they make a name for themself, only hard work is that matters here. The struggle is a part, people who stay and continue with their efforts, make a name for themselves," he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna home to be converted to memorial

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial, while a foundation named after him will be set up to support budding talents in various fields, his family said on Saturday.

The 'shraddh' ceremony of the 34-year-old actor whose body was found in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, was held on Saturday. The Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts of Rajput will be maintained "to keep his memories alive", the family said in a statement.

"His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there," the statement said. His books, telescope, flight-simulator and other articles would be displayed in the memorial. "To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart - cinema, science and sports," the statement said.

