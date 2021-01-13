Shoojit Sircar Back On Social Media After He Logged Off In July 2020

Director Shoojit Sircar is back on social media after he logged off in July 2020. An award-winning filmmaker known for directing content-driven movies like Yahaan, Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku, October with the recent one being Gulabo Sitabo, took a break from social media because of the 'he felt a lot of unnecessary noise'.

While Sircar is back on Instagram, his Twitter account is still disabled. In an interview with a leading daily, Sircar said that one needs to take a break from social media if they want to be 'sane and concentrate on work'. Sircar revealed that he was disturbed because of Irrfan's death, then Gulabo Sitabo drew flak for OTT release, and on top of it all pandemic made it 'worse'.

Sircar told Hindustan Times that he wanted some 'peaceful time' as a 'lot of manipulative waste goes into your head via social media' and that left him disturbed.

Shoojit Sircar movies

Shoojit Sircar last directed the movie titled Gulabo Sitabo. The film follows the feud between Mirza (the husband of the owner of Fatima Mahal Haveli) and Baankey (his long term tenant). Shoojit Sircar will be next releasing the Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh which is set in a pre-independence era. The film will showcase the story of Udham Singh who assassinated a former lieutenant governor to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. The film Sardar Udham Singh is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is expected to hit the theatres soon.

