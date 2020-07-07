Shoojit Sircar Is Off Social Media To Complete Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Sardar Udham Singh'

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has reportedly taken a break from social media to wrap up the post-production work on his film Sardar Udham Singh. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. The shooting for Sardar Udham Singh has been completed and the team including Shoojit Sircar are focusing on wrapping up the post-production work of the historical drama.

ALSO READ | Shoojit Sircar excited as post-production of ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ to begin again

Shoojit Sircar takes a break from social media

In his last post on social media, Shoojit Sircar shared a picture of a sky with pink hues. He also wrote about how he is thinking of taking a break from social media. Stressing on the same, the director wrote, “On Yoga day Thought of taking little break from social media:)) what do you suggest?” Since then, he has not shared anything on social media too.

Take a look at Shoojit Sircar’s post here

ALSO READ | Shoojit Sircar Says 'Sardar Udham Singh' Shooting 'not Hugely Affected' By COVID-19

The shooting of Sardar Udham Singh was completed in December last year itself in Russia. The team was about to start the post-production work when the lockdown came into force across the country. Now, with the country entering into an unlocking phase, Shoojit Sircar is reportedly determined to complete the work on Sardar Udham Singh.

In a previous interview with a news portal, Shoojit Sircar had revealed that they are not hugely affected by the lockdown as the team had already finished the shooting of Sardar Udham Singh. He added that they were at the beginning of the post-production stage. He added that the post-production work is a long one as Sardar Udham Singh is a period film but it was put on hold due to the lockdown.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal To Start Dubbing For 'Sardar Udham Singh' Biopic From August

Shoojit Sircar further revealed that the team is looking at how to start on the post-production work for Sardar Udham Singh. He added that they will be taking things slowly as Sardar Udham Singh is slated for a 2020 release. The director also added that there is chance things might be jammed once theatres open back.

Vicky Kaushal will be playing the role of martyr Udham Singh. The film is set in a pre-independence era. The film will look at the story of Udham Singh who assassinated a former lieutenant governor to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Sardar Udham Singh is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film is expected to hit the theatres early next year.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal Reveals How He Was Rejected For A Deodrant Ad During His Struggling Days

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.