Shoojit Sircar Reveals Why He Signed Irrfan Khan's Son Babil For Upcoming Project

Bollywood's ace director Shoojit Sircar and late actor Irrfan Khan shared a special bond. The actor and director worked together in the 2015 film Piku. The two were set to reunite for the biopic film Sardar Udham, but the filmmaker had to replace him due to Irrfan's health issues. Later, Vicky Kaushal was roped in the titular role of Sardar Udham Singh. However, Shoojit Sircar is still connected with Irrfan as he is working with Irrfan's son Babil.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shoojit Sircar recently revealed the reason behind casting Irrfan Khan's son Babil in his next project. The director said he and producer Ronnie Lahiri did not want to detach themselves from Irrfan after he passed away. They wanted to stay in touch with him. The Vicky Donor director further said Babil is a young boy who he has seen growing up. He revealed Irrfan was constantly worried about his son and what he was going to do. But now, the director and producer are in touch with him and working together. Lahiri further added Babil has a long way to go. However, he feels good to be in touch with Irrfan through him.

Ronnie Lahiri on moving on from Irrfan Khan

Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri recently worked together in Sardar Udham. While Shoojit served as the mastermind and director behind the film, Lahiri bankrolled it along with Sheel Kumar. The two have also collaborated for another film with Babil. Ronnie Lahiri also mentioned how it was difficult for them to move on from Irrfan and cast someone else in Sardar Udham. He said he had worked with Irrfan before and he was more of a friend to him. He revealed he and Shoojit wanted Irrfan to do the film and even Irrfan Khan wanted to be a part of it, but fate had some other plans for them. the producer shared how Irrfan Khan encouraged them to move one and cast someone else.

Babil on working with Sircar and Lahiri

Babil Khan is set to make his acting debut with Qala, bankrolled by Anushka Sharma's production house. Shoojit Sircar's project will mark his second outing as an actor. In June, Babil shared a photo with Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri. In the caption, he wrote, "Honoured to work with you legends."

