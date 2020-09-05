Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda Sent To 4-day NCB Custody; Kaizan Gets 14-day Remand

In a massive development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda have been sent to 4-day custody. A Mumbai court has given the custody of both to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9. Alleged drug peddler Kaizan has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Showik Chakraborty has allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister — actor Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was allegedly in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources.

Showik met Basit at football club in Bandra

Top sources have told Republic Media Network that Showik met alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra and they soon became friends. Basit introduced him to Kaizan Ibraham, who is also been apprehended by the NCB for questioning. Ibraham works as a PR executive in a restaurant, sources said. Kaizan supplied drugs to friends through Showik contacts.

Sources also said that they tried to sell buds at the football club where youngsters would come to play. They said that Showik, Basit, Zaid, Kaizan, Karan and Abbas were dealing with curated marijuana or bud. They had purchased buds and sold it off at a profit margin of five times. A local weed has 7 to ten per cent THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) but buds have 28 to 35 THC which makes it very potent and lethal, sources said.

NCB arrests Showik & Miranda

Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda - were arrested on Friday after Showik allegedly confessed that he had allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - actor Rhea Chakraborty. NCB has booked the duo under IPC sections 20 (B) -deals with production, possession, transportation, and usage of cannabis, 28 (counterfeit), 29, and 27 (A).

Showik's and Miranda's arrests are in addition to the arrests of three others - Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ibraham and Zaid. Earlier, NCB conducted raids at Showik Chakraborty's and Samuel Miranda's residences and searched Rhea Chakraborty's car, phone, and laptop in connection with the 'drug angle' to the case.

