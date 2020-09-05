Sushant's Family Friend Smita Parikh At CBI To Record Statement; Issues First Response

As the hearing on Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda's arrest by NCB is underway at the sessions court in Mumbai, the CBI team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case has called late actor's family friend Smita Parikh to record her statement. Issuing a statement as she reached the DRDO guesthouse to record her statement, Smita said that she will expose everyone who 'tortured and killed' Sushant. Smita Parikh also said that she has faith in the judiciary and will be the voice of the extended family of Sushant who wants justice for the actor.

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh, Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's house workers Keshav and Neeraj reaches at late actor's residence with a CBI team. The hearing for custody of Showik and Miranda is underway wherein Showik's counsel Satish Maneshinde has argued that custody is not required and Showik would cooperate in the investigation. Earlier, medical test of both Showik and Miranda and alleged drug peddler Kaizan was conducted. Two other alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Basit have moved bail plea in the sessions court.

Smita accused Rhea of switching stand

Smita Parikh made a big disclosure on The Debate with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, claiming that Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly called her just a day before her marathon PR interview and had said that she believes that there is foul play in the actor's death. Narrating conversation with Rhea, Smita revealed that she told Rhea that she should demand proper investigation and raise voice for justice. She also added that she asked Rhea about the fees of her high-profile lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Smita said, "She told me, 'It’s me and I need to speak to you, because you are the only one speaking the truth.' I told her, 'why you still talking about the suicide thing? I might have met him a few times, but you were the life of Sushant for a year. How come you are saying it is suicide?"

NCB arrests Showik & Miranda

The duo - Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda - were arrested after Showik allegedly confessed that he had allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - actor Rhea Chakraborty. NCB has booked the duo under IPC sections 20 (B) -deals with production, possession, transportation, and usage of cannabis, 28 (counterfeit), 29, and 27 (A). Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was allegedly in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources. Showik and Miranda's arrests are in addition to the arrests of three others - Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ibraham and Zaid. Earlier, NCB conducted raids at Showik Chakraborty's and Samuel Miranda's residences and searched Rhea Chakraborty's car, phone, and laptop in connection with the 'drug angle' to the case.

