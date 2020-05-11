Shraddha Kapoor And Siddhant Kapoor Share Adorable Throwback Photos Of Their Mother

Recently, a lot of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media and posted photos with their mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor posted a throwback photo of her mother Shivangi Kapoor on Instagram to wish her on mother's day. Not only Shraddha Kapoor but her brother Siddhant Kapoor also posted a photo of her mother.

Shivangi Kapoor's throwback photos

After Shraddha Kapoor shared the image, fans took time to recognise Shivangi Kapoor in the picture. She shared a black and white photo of her mother in which Shivangi Kapoor looks extremely gorgeous. Along with the picture, Shraddha Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note for her mother. She also mentioned in the post that she is grateful to be Shivangi Kapoor's daughter. The post has gained over 1.4 million likes on Instagram. This is not the first time that the actor has posted a picture with her mother on Instagram. On March 12, Shraddha Kapoor also posted another throwback photo with her mother. In the post, she wished her mother a happy birthday.

Siddhant Kapoor also posted a picture on his Instagram profile to wish her mother on Mother's Day. Siddhant Kapoor captioned the image as "Ma" with a heart emoji. He also mentioned the location where the picture was taken.

On the work front

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the action-thriller Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. The movie was directed by Ahmed Khan and the film hit the screens on March 6. She has received praise for her performances in films like Aashiqui 2, ABCD 2, Stree and many more. She will next be seen in a Luv Ranjan film opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

