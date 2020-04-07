Shraddha Kapoor And Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Set Major Sibling Goals For Fans

Over the past few years, Shraddha Kapoor has established herself as one of the top actors in the business. Kapoor is also known to share a close bond with her family members, especially her brother Siddhanth Kapoor. The actor regularly shares their childhood pictures on social media. The Kapoor siblings have been setting major #SiblingGoals for fans.

Shraddha Kapoor’s photos with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor

1. Shraddha Kapoor shared this adorable childhood picture with her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor. The actor did so to mark Children’s Day last year. In the picture, Siddhanth Kapoor is seen gazing into the camera while Shraddha Kapoor looks for something on the side.

2. Shraddha Kapoor took to social media a year ago to share this goofy selfie with her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor. The actor described the picture as her “chill time” with her “twin soul” aka her brother. She also mentioned her cousin brother, Priyank Sharma who is missing from the picture.

3. Siddhanth Kapoor shared this picture with Shraddha Kapoor on his social media. The picture was taken from one of the vocational trips a few years ago. Shraddha Kapoor shared the same on her social media and mentioned how she misses spending time with Siddhant Kapoor.

4. Shraddha Kapoor wished her brother, Siddhant Kapoor on his birthday a few years ago with this adorable picture collage. The frame had many pictures right from their childhood. Shraddha Kapoor addressed her brother as “The one who completes me. The one who has the nicest heart. The one who has held my hand since I was born” in the caption.

