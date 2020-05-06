Shraddha Kapoor Was In Rumoured Relationships With These Personalities

Shraddha Kapoor has been appreciated by fans for her performance in the last film she was seen in called Street Dancer 3D. Recently, on social media, reports of her marrying her longtime beau Rohan Shrestha cropped up. They have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. There have been several rumoured relationships of Shraddha Kapoor that have made headlines. Here’s a look.

Shraddha Kapoor's dating history

VANRAJ ZAVERI

Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to have dated Vanraj Zaveri back in the days. He is the heir of the famous jewellery chain genius ‘Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri’. Apparently, they dated for 5 years until Shraddha Kapoor flew to Boston University for higher studies and Zaveri stayed back in India.

ADITYA ROY KAPUR

Ever since they met on the sets of Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s chemistry was evident on-screen. The two even worked in another movie called Ok Jaanu. Their relationship rumours stayed for quite a few years, until they parted ways. The exact reason is still unknown as Shraddha Kapoor allegedly broke up with Aditya Roy Kapur after a 5-year long relationship

FARHAN AKHTAR

Farhan Akhtar's Rock On!!! was a massive hit, and the actor also starred in the sequel. Farhan Akhtar met Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Rock On 2 as she was cast as the lead in the film. The buzz of their relationship blew up strong when they were seen quite comfortably close to one another at the Baaghi success bash. Reportedly, things ended on a bitter note for the two.

ROHAN SHRESTHA

After ending the with Farhan, Shraddha hit it off really well with photographer Rohan Shrestha. They were often spotted having dinner and movie dates together and soon became the new couple. Rohan Shrestha is also Shraddha Kapoor's family friend.

