Shraddha Kapoor Tries To Sing Like Lata Mangeshkar While Co-star Mimics Udit Narayan

The year 2019 was indeed a special one in Shraddha Kapoor's professional career. As she featured in Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore and then in Saaho opposite the Baahubali Superstar Prabhas. Surprisingly, the much-anticipated Saaho did not manage to live up to its hype but comedy-drama Chhichhore turned out to be a blockbuster.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Chhichhore had an ensemble cast of several male actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, and Naveen Polishetty, while Shraddha Kapoor was the only leading lady in the movie. During a promotional event for Chhichhore Shraddha's co-star, Naveen tried to mimic Udit Narayan, he then asked Shraddha Kapoor to join him and sing a duet track. Not only Shraddha Kapoor tried to sing like Lata Mangeshkar but also revealed an interesting fact. Take a look.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor and Naveen Polishetty mimics Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan

The video starts with all Chhichhore cast hooting for their director Nitesh Tiwari and welcoming for a fun-interview. Nitesh gives a gist about how much the actors had on the sets while filming the movie. Then Naveen takes over and starts his fun-filled section by asking some hilarious questions to Shraddha about the decisions her character Maya took in the movie.

Source: Naveen Polishetty Instagram

Then the plot change happens and Naveen's starts teasing Shraddha by singing a song Tu Pyar Hai Kissi Aur Ka. Shraddha Kapoor takes the joke sporting and thanks him for the love and appreciation towards her. Naveen aka Acid of Chhichhore then requests Shraddha to join him for a duet.

He mimics Udit Narayan's singing style and antics, Shraddha Kapoor joins him and tries her best to sing like the veteran singer and living legend Lata Mangeshkar. They both sing a few lines from Dil Toh Pagal Hai song, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit. During the conversation, Shraddha Kapoor also reveals that Lata Mangeshkar is her relative.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled next. Apart from that, she might also be working with South superstar Mahesh Babu in a regional film.

