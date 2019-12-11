Shraddha Arya Turns Down Rumours Of Engagement, Says 'it Was Just An Act'

Shraddha Arya shot to fame with her role in the serial Kundali Bhagya. She plays the lead role of Preeta in the serial Kundali Bhagya. Recently, the actor made news when she was seen accepting a ring from her partner Alam Makkar on the sets of Nach Baliye Season 9. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor was asked about her engagement with Alam Makkar. Shraddha Arya rubbished all the rumours and said it was simply an act.

In an episode of Nach Baliye Season 9, Alam Makkar was seen putting a ring on Shraddha Arya’s finger. Since then, the actor has been in the news for getting 'engaged'. However, Shraddha Arya clarified her fans that she is not engaged to Alam Makkar and it was simply a part of the performance. Shraddha also informed that the ring was borrowed from someone on the set. Furthermore, she said that she is dating Alam Makkar but she has no plans to get engaged anytime soon. She mentioned that it has been just eight to nine months of them dating each other. Shraddha Arya added that the duo is still in the phase of getting to know each other and exploring each other’s nature. She also expressed her feelings about not rushing with her relationship right now and taking it slow.

Shraddha Arya made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali in 2006. When asked about going back to South Indian movies, she said that she was completely clueless about what she has to do in the future. She further said that she had no idea that this industry is such a big platform for any actor. Shraddha Arya mentioned that if she would ever be given a chance to go back to South Indian films, she would love to go. She said she would like to work with actors like SS Rajamouli and S Shankar.

Shraddha Arya was asked in the interview about her opinion on her show Kundali Bhagya. The actor was keen enough to say that the show has established her as an actor. She mentioned that she has done many shows before but no show has given her the amount of fame Kundali Bhagya did. The actor has bagged quite a few awards for her role in TV shows. According to the actor, awards add a little glamour and glitter but these awards do not validate any actor’s career or acting skills.

