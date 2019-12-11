'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update December 10: Srishti Makes Mahira Unconscious

In the episode of Kundali Bhagya, aired on 10th December the episode started with Karan scolding a waiter. Preeta who dressed up as a waiter goes to Luthra house. Preeta sees Karan and spilled juice on his coat, nervously. Both Karan and Preeta walk to Karan’s room to clean his coat.

Read Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 9: Preeta Finds Karan

Meanwhile, Srishti asks for Sammy's help in making Mahira unconscious, delaying her engagement with Karan. When Sammy denies to help her and called her plan foolish, Srishti blackmails him and takes Sammy along with her. Srishti also tells Sammy that she has ruined Mahira's makeup and hair.

Read Kundali Bhagya Fame Ruhi Chaturvedi's 'Choro Tho Gayo' Moment With Husband

Karan takes Preeta to his room, mistaking her as a waiter and asked her to clean his coat. Preeta gets emotional by looking at Karan and by the thought that the Luthra's seemed to have forgotten her completely, this made her eyes well up. When Karan asks -Preeta what the problem is, she says that something went into her eye and that caused her eyes to well up. Karan then looks at Preeta’s, mistaking her as a waiter, and it reminded him of Preeta. He starts pulling Preeta’s leg and does things to make Preeta feel embarrassed and even takes off his jacket making her feel more uncomfortable.

Srishti and Sammy reach the room where she had locked Mahira and they hear loud music. The duo enters the room and finds Mahira screaming and pleading to take her out of the room. Srishti, who had dressed up as a Japanese make-up artist asks Mahira to promise that she won’t scream and in return, she would unlock her from the bathroom. Mahira promises Srishti she would not scream but in the bathroom, she plans to attack Srishti.

Read Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 5: Will Preeta Stop Karan's Engagement With Mahira?

As soon as Srishti opens the door, Mahira attacks her by trying to hit her. Srishti then takes chloroform and makes Mahira sniff it. This makes Mahira unconscious and she falls near the bed. Srishti, by mistake, also asks Sammy to sniff the handkerchief with chloroform which makes him unconscious too. The episode ends with Srishti hiding in the bathroom and Kareena ma'am and Rakhi aunty coming in search of Mahira.

Read Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 3: Karan Sets The Wedding Mandap On Fire

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.