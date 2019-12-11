'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Shraddha Arya's Ethnic Looks To Inspire Your Wardrobe

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is popularly known by the name Preeta. The actor is widely loved for her performance in the serial. The actor’s chemistry with her co-star Karan has been well-received by the audience. Apart from her acting skills, the actor also aces in her styling. Here are some of the ethnic looks of Shraddha Arya.

The perfect wedding guest look

Shraddha Arya donned a pink sequin ethnic lehenga in one of her co-stars' wedding. The actor wore a pink embroidered lehenga. Her blouse was of the same colour with mirror work design. The actor’s outfit was completed with pink embroidered dupatta. Her makeup was glammed up and her hair was rolled into a bun. She completed the look with statement accessories.

Adorable festive look

Shraddha Arya sported a red coloured salwar suit for Diwali. The actor wore a metallic textured red kurta paired with a red embroidered dupatta. Her dupatta had a floral design at the border. The actor’s makeup was glammed up with smokey eyes and a sleek hairdo. She completed the look with statement earrings and transparent stilettos.

The glam yet elegant look

For a festive event, Shraddha Arya donned a black and golden sharara. The actor wore a black sequin kurta with a golden border and ruffles at the bottom. She paired it up with the same print sharara and dupatta. She kept a minimal makeup look with a middle-parted hairdo. Her look was completed with statement earrings.

The 'keep it simple yet creative’ look

Shraddha Arya went for a yellow coloured salwar suit for a press conference. The actor wore a ruffled yellow long kurta and paired it with a pink mirror-work dupatta. She kept her makeup minimal with mascara-lashed eyes and nude lips. Yet again, her look was rounded off with statement earrings.

