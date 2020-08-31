Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Stree'; Shares Fond Memories With Rajkummar Rao

Shraddha Kapoor recently took to her social media to celebrate 2 years of her successful horror-comedy movie Stree. The actor shared some lovely memories from the sets of the film along with some of her scenes from the movie. Shraddha starred opposite Rajkummar Rao in the movie which was directed by Amar Kaushik.

Shraddha Kapoor shares some pictures from the sets of 'Stree'

Talking about the post, Shraddha shared a series of pictures to celebrate this happy milestone. In the first picture, Shraddha can be seen blessing her co-star Rajkummar in a fun BTS picture. She can be seen donning a red printed kurta along with a purple skirt which was her look from the movie. The second picture has her sharing a scene from the climax of the movie which also has her other co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The Chhichhore actor also shared a picture wherein she can be seen addressing the crew of the movie wherein the frame also has the director of the film and Rajkummar who can be seen cheering during the same. The actor then, shared a BTS picture with Rajkummar wherein she can be seen enjoying a cup of tea.

Shraddha shared a picture of herself from one of the stills from the film wherein her character is all geared up to nab the 'Stree'. The actor can be seen sporting some beaded necklaces and a Bindi in the same.

Shraddha Kapoor shares a BTS still from 'Milegi Milegi' song

The Luv Ka The End actor then shared a delightful BTS picture with Rajkummar from the song, Milegi Milegi from the movie. She can be seen looking lovely in a mirror-work embellished blouse along with a blue palazzo and a Maangtika in the picture. Lastly, the actor shared a picture of herself performing a hook step from the track.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote the hashtag, 2 years of Stree in the caption along with a purple heart emoji and a ghost emoticon. Take a look at the post shared by Shraddha along with the reaction of some fans to the same.

