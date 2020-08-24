Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Celebrate Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi; See Posts

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa took to their Instagram handles and shared pictures of how they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Both the actors decided to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, for which Rajkummar Rao made an eco-friendly Ganpati with his own hands, and the two celebrated the festival together with the handmade Ganpati idol. Rajkummar Rao revealed that he made Ganpati from wheat and turmeric.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa posted pictures of themselves on Instagram with Ganpati idol. The actors had decorated and surrounded the Ganpati idol with flowers and a red piece of cloth. Rajkummar captioned his picture as, "It’s such an amazing feeling to make our own Ganpati at home this year. Sending prayers and peace". Check out the pictures below.

Rajkummar Rao's Ganpati celebrations

Patralekhaa's Instagram post

Fan reactions

Fans flooded the posts of the two actors with love and wishes. several fans expressed how adorable the 'eco-friendly Ganpati' was and how well it was made. Several other fans commented wishing the two actors on the festival and sent them warm regards. Many other people commented saying that even the actors in the pictures were looking good. Check out some of the comments below.

Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

What's next for Rajkummar Rao?

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Shimla Mirchi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, the film was well-received by fans. The film chronicles the love story of Naina and Avinash (Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao) who bump into each other in Shimla.

Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in the upcoming film, The White Tiger, opposite Priyanka Chopra. The White Tiger is a Netflix film. Apart from these movies, Rao has films like Second Innings, Chhalaang, and Ludo in the pipeline. The posters of Chhalaang created quite a buzz among the audience.

Patralekha on the work front

Patralekhaa was last seen in a web film called Badnaam Gali which showcased the concept of surrogacy in a humorous way. The film also featured Mirzapur actor Divyendu Sharma and released in May 2019. Now, several online portals reported that the Love Games actor will be seen romancing the heartthrob of the television industry, Parth Samthaan, in Alt Balaji's upcoming crime-thriller titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Image credits: Patralekkha Instagram

