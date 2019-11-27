Shraddha Kapoor: Five Best Uptown Looks Of The Female Actor In 2019

Shraddha Kapoor has been winning hearts with her recent blockbuster movies, Saaho and Chhichhore. Apart from acting, Shraddha treated her fans with stunning pictures on her social media account throughout the year. Here we have compiled a list of our favorite picks from her wardrobe-

Shraddha Kapoor uptown looks of the year 2019

Shraddha Kapoor is sporting the Tuxedo dress exquisitely. The Tuxedo dress is a grey plaid designed mini dress. She is wearing a black fanny bag on her waist over the dress making it look more classy. She completes her look with minimal makeup, black mascara and nude lips.

While promoting her movie Chhichhore, the actor wore this stunning white jumpsuit with stripes and print. The oversized jumpsuit had baggy balloon sleeves. Shraddha completed the look with tassel earrings and nude makeup.

Shraddha Kapoor stunned everyone with a dark blue quart dress. The quart dress had ruffle balloon detailing on it. She accessorized herself with gold rings and huge gold earrings. She looked extremely eye-catchy with red lipstick, black mascara and simple curls.

The ABCD2 star rocked the white silk jumpsuit ensemble effortlessly. The sleeveless jumpsuit was designed presumptuously with a cut in the neck region. Shraddha looked majestic in the look as she shined through her pictures. The nude makeup made her appear dreamy and beautiful.

While pulling off this dark green strapless gown, Shraddha Kapoor looked mesmerizing. She is looking gleamy and flawless in these pictures. Her expressions are breathtaking and one can hardly stop themself from admiring her sumptuous beauty. Smoky eyes and nude lips made her look surreal.

