Shraddha Kapoor Accompanied By Rumoured Beau Rohan Shrestha Post Salon Session

Since a very long time, rumours of Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha's marriage have been doing the rounds on the internet. Shraddha, who was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, was recently spotted with her rumoured beau Rohan, who is a popular celebrity photographer. After a photoshoot with Rohan today, Shraddha stepped out of a studio where she was bombarded with selfie requests from fans.

The Street Dancer 3D actor posed for the paparazzi and also clicked pictures with her fans. While Shraddha was happily posing with her fans, Rohan was also caught in the frame by the paparazzi. There have been several instances when Rohan and Shraddha's marriage rumours have surfaced and the actor has denied them.

Here is a look at Shraddha's video where Rohan can be spotted too

Shraddha Kapoor sported a comfortable casual look as she stepped out of the studio. She looked stunning in a red t-shirt with denim. On the other hand, Rohan, who was also seen walking out of the studio with Shraddha, was wearing a white tee and black trousers. Rohan was spotted smiling as he saw the paparazzi. The two of them have been rumoured to be dating for a very long time now.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen next alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. The trailer of the movie released yesterday. The fans of the Baaghi franchise are very excited to see Shraddha Kapoor making a comeback in Baaghi 3. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 6.

