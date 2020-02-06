Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Combined Net Worth Is THIS Much Ahead Of 'Baaghi 3' Release

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have been making the headlines because of the trend around their upcoming film, Baaghi 3. The makers of the film have released the trailer of Baaghi 3, and it has certainly created much anticipation amongst the action franchise fans. The makers have called back both the stars to play prominent roles in Baaghi 3 as the fans really like their on-screen chemistry. Read more about Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's combined net worth.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Tells Paras Chhabra That He Is Thankless Towards Akanksha Puri

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's "mujhe Tang Kar Rahe Ho" Dialogue Gets A Hilarious Kartik Aaryan Twist

Tiger Shroff and Sharddha Kapoor combined net worth

₹ 106.8 crore

Also Read | Mohanlal Enjoys A Meal With THESE Famous Tea Stall Owners From Kerala, Shares Pic

The #Baaghi franchise is only getting bigger with every installment... #Baaghi3 promises bigger action, bigger scale and #TigerShroff like never before... #Baaghi3Trailer: https://t.co/EJVXJfnDfv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2020

Tiger Shroff Net worth

₹ 53 crore

Tiger Shroff managed to make it to the Bollywood industry by delivering an amazing performance in his debut film, Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon. Shroff is also known for giving some mindblowing films with action, parkour arts, and dance, which is a rare combination to have. He has also reportedly been getting a number of offers from various directors and producers after his outstanding performance in Baaghi 2.

Also Read | 'Someone Wanted To Become PM, Led To Partition': Modi Takes On Nehru, Slams Cong On CAA

Shraddha Kapoor net worth

₹53.8 Crore

Shraddha Kapoor has been one of the most prominent Bollywood actors of the current generation. She made her acting debut with the 2010 drama, Teen Patti. She then managed to bag a three-film deal with Yash Raj Film. She gained popularity by playing the role of Aarohi in the love drama, Aashiqui 2. Since then, she has given a great set of films to watch and is on the top of her game for 2020 with several releases already lined up.

Also Read | 'Guardians Of The Galaxy's' Funniest Moments In MCU Films That Will Make You Laugh Hard

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.