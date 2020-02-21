Shraddha Kapoor's Four Major Flops In A Row Before 'Street Dancer 3D'; Read

Shraddha Kapoor's film, Street Dancer 3D recently released, on January 24, 2020. She has been in several successful films in the past. Some of her most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, Saaho, and Chhichhore. The actor, despite having some great films in her kitty, has also had a time when she had four flop films in a row. Listed below are Shraddha Kapoor flops, like Rock On 2, OK Jaanu, and more.

Shraddha Kapoor's four major flop films in a row

1) Rock On 2

This is the second part of the first film, Rock On. The film stars Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. The film is directed by Shujaat Saudagar and tells the story of Adi who decides to host a grand charity concert along with the rest of the members of his rock band. The film was not a huge success and was not as well-received by the audience as much as its first part.

2) OK Jaanu

This film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Many had the hope that the pair that stole the show with Aashiqui 2 would do the same with this film but unfortunately, that was not the case. The film was directed by Shaad Ali and depicted the tale of lovers Adi and Tara who discovered love in a no-strings-attached, live-in relationship.

3) Half Girlfriend

This is another film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The film is adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel with the same title. The film is about the story of Madhav Jha, a student from Bihar, who takes admission in a Delhi college and falls in love with Riya Somani. The film did not do well at the box-office and was another disappointment for Shraddha Kapoor.

4) Haseena Parkar

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, this is another film starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The film is based on a girl named Haseena who is very close to her brother Dawood, who turns to a life of crime and rises to power in the Mumbai underworld. The film did not do well at the box office and also failed to impress critics.



