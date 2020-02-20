The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Rock The Conventional Yet Modern Lehenga Like No Other

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most stylish celebs of today. Here is how they rocked these conventional and modern lehenga looks. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood celebs make sure not to disappoint the fashion police. Be it ethnic wear or western outfits; celebs make sure to appear top-notch when it comes to their sartorial choices. Speaking of traditional outfits, some of these Bollywood actors have sported the prettiest of lehengas in the recent past. Gen-next celebs Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor are two such actors who never go wrong with their outfits. Here is a look at how the two slayed in both conventional and modern lehenga looks. 

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Ethnic Outfits That Fans Can Add To Their Traditional Wardrobe; See Pictures

Conventional Lehenga Look

Shraddha never fails to look dainty in whatever she opts for and this conventional lehenga look is no different. She has opted for a shimmery white blouse which she has paired with a peach pink ghagra as well as a sheer embellished dupatta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

On the other hand Alia, never fails to make heads turn with her traditional attires. She has opted for a conventional embellished red bridal lehenga for an ad shoot with which she has sported a maang tika as well as a neckpiece.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Modern Lehenga Look

Shraddha has unleashed her bold and bewitching side in this modern lehenga look. The Saaho actor has opted for a black bralette blouse which she has paired with a black ghagra as well as a sheer dupatta. Her smokey eyes are further raising the glam quotient.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Alia, on the other hand, looks like a visual delight in this look. She has opted for a blush pink blouse and ghagra which she has paired with a sheer embellished dupatta. The Raazi actor has also opted for a bindi along with a maang tika.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read: Mahira Sharma Reacts To Being Trolled For Copying Alia Bhatt, Says 'What's The Harm?

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Janhvi Kapoor's 'desi' Looks For Every Occasion

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

 

 

