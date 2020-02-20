Shraddha Kapoor Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Has Slayed The All-black Leather Look?

Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have been making headlines even before the year started. The two had their films slated to release in the new year and were both seen promoting the two films with great vigour. The two actors have another thing in common that has gotten the fans all riled up. Both the stars were seen sporting all-black leather outfits resulting in a social media war amomng fans on who slayed the all-black leathre look better. Read on to know more about the look of the two actors.

Shraddha Kapoor vs Deepika Padukone: Who wore the all-black leather outfit better?

On January 4, 2020, Sharadha Kapoor took to her official social media handle to post an all-black leather look. She posted this photo on Instagram and it went on to garner 18 lakh likes within a month. Fans started flooding the comment section with hearts and compliments. Here is the Instagram post by Shraddha Kapoor.

Earlier in November, the actor posted a photo on her official Instagram handle, which featured her in an all-black leather look. The post was liked by over 13 lakh followers. It featured her wearing a black leather bomber jacket and long boots of grey. Here is the Instagram post.

Deepika Padukone also sported an all-black look recently. Her look was designed by the famous Bollywood stylist Shaleena Nathani. Nathani posted two photos of Padukone on her official Instagram handle on January 2, 2020. Fans are adoring these posts, and have been impressed by the all-black look of the Padmavat actor. In the post, Padukone was seen wearing a leather blouse for the photoshoot. She paired it with a leather high-waist bottom and black stilettos. Here are the social media posts that together went on to garner over 16 thousand likes by fans of Nathani.

