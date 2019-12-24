Vijay Varma Lauds Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor As He Recalls 'Baaghi 3' Shoot In Serbia

Vijay Varma is currently on a spree of making a mark in the Hindi film industry with his acting chops and versatility at work post the critical appreciation he has received for his role in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The actor had been shooting for his upcoming film Baaghi 3 in Serbia along with actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor until recently. According to agency reports, the Gully Boy actor cannot stop raving about his upcoming film and his co-star Tiger Shroff.

Read | Tiger Shroff is every bit an action hero in Baaghi 3; things we know about the film so far

Vijay stated that he has learned a lot from the experience of shooting for Baaghi 3 with fantastic co-stars like Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The actor specifically mentioned how amazing a co-star Tiger is and that the two got along really well and 'bonded like brothers' on the sets of the film.

Vijay Varma also fondly recalled his experience of shooting and exploring the streets of Serbia with Ek Villain actor Shraddha Kapoor. He went onto claim that the Ahmed Khan directorial, which is the third film of the Baaghi franchise, is his first masala film as an actor in the Hindi film industry.

Vijay also shared his excitement for the release of the film stating that he cannot wait for the audiences to watch the film in theaters as he claimed that the film is reportedly nothing like the previous ones that the audiences have seen.

Read | Zoya Akhtar's 'Ghost Stories' short to feature Jahnvi Kapoor, Vijay Verma

As Baaghi 3 will now be in the post-production phase, actor Vijay Varma is gearing up for the release of Netflix's horror anthology film Ghost Stories in which he is scheduled to feature along with actors Janhvi Kapoor and Raghuvir Yadav in the segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is a follow-up to the streamer's 2018 movie Lust Stories.

Zoya's short film marks her reunion with Vijay, who worked with her earlier this year in Gully Boy. The actor received special praise for his performance as Moin in the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer movie. Ghost Stories will release on the Netflix platform on January 1, 2020.

Read | Ranveer Singh recalls falling in love with Vijay Varma's character Moin from 'Gully Boy'

Also read | Ghost Stories Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor looks impressive in this spine chilling Netflix film

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.