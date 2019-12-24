Varun Dhawan On His Dynamic Equation With Co-star Shraddha Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's on-screen chemistry just cannot be missed, especially after their outstanding dance performance in the movie ABCD. After their last on-screen dance stints in the movie, the two superstars are all set to excite the fans with their amazing chemistry and dance performances in the Remo D'Souza-directorial Street Dancer 3D. Varun Dhawan credits his friendship with Shraddha Kapoor for their strong onscreen bond.

Varun Dhawan on his dynamic relation with Sharddha Kapoor

In a recent interview with a leading media publication, Varun Dhawan opened up about his interesting equation with Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor. Varun was interrogated about his working experience with Shraddha, to which he gave an interesting answer. The 32-year-old actor responded that with Shraddha, there is love and bond of friendship which is hard to express in words. He also mentioned that apart from being a great co-star, Shraddha enjoys dancing with him. The Badlapur actor also opened about their bonds of friendship during childhood. He revealed some special memories of the two attending birthday parties and competing with each other on the dance floor for bagging awards. Detailing further, he also opens up on how great and interesting their characters are. Varun reveals the great time he spent working with the Street Dancer 3D co-star.

The movie, on the other hand, is already set ablaze with the recently released song Muqabla. The song features superstar Prabhudeva. The two actors showed some incredible dance moves in the recently released trailer. Along with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, co-actors including Nora Fatehi, Punit J Pathak, Dharmesh, Aparshaktio Khurana and many others break into a flash mob in the middle of the street. The trailer launch of the movie seems to be pompous. Not to mention, the recently released song, which also garnered attention. The movie is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020.

