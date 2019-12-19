Shraddha Kapoor: Times When The 'Street Dancer' Actor Proved Her Versatility

Shraddha Kapoor started her career with a brief role in the heist film, Teen Patti. She is the daughter of film actor Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. The actor has acted in over twenty films during her career in Bollywood. Here is a list of her roles that demonstrate her versatility as an actor.

Haseena Parkar

This biographical crime film has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Nahid Khan. The story is based on Haseena Parkar, played by Shraddha Kapoor, who is roped in for terrorist attacks done by her brother. After having struggled as an innocent victim, she rebels and emerges as Aapa in the male-dominated underworld. Shraddha Kapoor received a lot of critical acclaim for playing the role out of her comfort zone.

ABCD 2

This dance drama film was directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. The story revolves around a group of passionate dancers who must face a lot of hurdles before they get to participate in the Las Vegas dancing competition. Shraddha received acclaim from critics and the audience for playing the role of a fierce girl. Shraddha Kapoor surprised everyone with her dancing skills. The movie did well at the box office.

Read | Varun Dhawan: Shraddha Was Upset As 'Street Dancer 3D' Wasn't Originally Offered To Her

Aashiqui 2

The movie is a romantic musical drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Shraddha Kapoor played the role of a simple girl, Aarohi, who sings at a bar. A famous singer falls in love with her voice and helps her accomplish her dream of becoming a singer. The actor received critical acclaim for her role and was well received by the audience.

Ok Jaanu

The movie has been directed by Shaad Ali. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The couple decides to live in together with a no-strings-attached concept. Shraddha Kapoor received acclaim for playing the carefree, free-spirited girl’s role. The movie did well at the box office.

Read | Street Dancer 3D New Poster Revealed By Shraddha Kapoor Features Prabhudeva

Stree

This comedy horror film was directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D. K. The story is about the spirit of a certain dead woman who attacks men at night in the Chanderi village. A group of people decides to solve the mystery by visiting the haunted fort where the spirit lives. Shraddha Kapoor played the role of the spirit of a woman who used to horrify the villagers. She received critical acclaim for her character and rocked the box office.

Read | Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Varun, Shraddha's Film Takes On 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.