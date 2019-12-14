Street Dancer 3D New Poster Revealed By Shraddha Kapoor Features Prabhudeva

Of late, social media platforms have been the preferred options for many Bollywood celebrities to share exciting news about their upcoming projects. The latest to join the club is actor Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, the actor shared a slew of posters from her upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. Here are the details.

Also Read | Street Dancer 3D: Remo D'Souza And Sushant Pujari Shake A Leg At A College Festival

Shraddha Kapoor shares a poster of Prabhudeva:

Seems like the makers of Street Dancer 3D are leaving no stone unturned for the film’s success. With only a couple of days remaining for the trailer launch of Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share a poster featuring the South Indian superstar, Prabhudeva. In the picture shared by Shraddha, Prabhudeva can be seen showcasing his signature dance move from the film. Shraddha Kapoor captioned the image as “Rhythm is in his DNA 🧬. He’s here and he’s unstoppable! 🔥 #StreetDancer3D trailer on 18th Dec”. Prabhudeva, who is known for his killer dance moves, had been an integral part in the previous two dance films made by Remo D’Souza. Take a look at the Street Dancer 3D's posters:

Also Read | Street Dancer 3D New Poster: Varun Dhawan Is All Geared Up To Set The Dance Floor On Fire

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Hit The Streets Of Mumbai To Promote Street Dancer 3D

Fans react to the poster's release:

Whoa Finally the wait is over here #StreetDancer3D — Dipak Sinh (@Dipak_Sinh_G) December 14, 2019

bhi abcd aur abcd ka mixture hoga aur dekh lena hollywood ki movie step up revolution ka pura copy mara hoga 💩💩👍 — saifvin🔥 (@jatin91854966) December 14, 2019

Wow wow @PDdancing sir the god of dance you are sir, Mindblowing poster sir wow wow, Bohot hard bohot hard ♥♥♥ — Kaustav Bhattacharya (@Kaustav24265316) December 14, 2019

Also Read | Caroline Wilde: Here Are The 'Street Dancer 3D' Actor's Upcoming Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.