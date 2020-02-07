Union Budget
Shraddha Kapoor Has The Most Versatile Wardrobe And Here's Proof

Bollywood News

Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever, Shraddha Kapoor is also well known for her great sense in fashion. Read ahead to know about her fashion

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

The Street Dancer 3D actor Shraddha Kapoor has worked hard and proved her mettle time and again. Some of Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Along with being a versatile actor, Shraddha Kapoor is also well known for her great sense of fashion. Shraddha Kapoor has the most versatile wardrobe and here's proof-

Shraddha Kapoor has the most versatile wardrobe and here's proof

 Elegant and glamourous

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor donned a maroon coloured velvet dress. The dress had balloon sleeves and frilly bottom. She wore black heels and minimal accessories. The actor completed her look by applying nude makeup.

Bold and alluring

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor is seen posing in a black coloured maxi-dress, with a thigh-high slit. She has worn knee-length boots and long earrings. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. Shraddha has completed her look by applying bold makeup with dark smokey-eyes.

Quirky casuals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha wore a light-blue denim dress. The dress has a V-neck collar and has a belt to tie at the york. She wore grey coloured calf-length boots and tied her hair in a neat pony-tail. She wore silver wavy hoops and applied minimal makeup.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

