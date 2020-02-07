The Street Dancer 3D actor Shraddha Kapoor has worked hard and proved her mettle time and again. Some of Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Along with being a versatile actor, Shraddha Kapoor is also well known for her great sense of fashion. Shraddha Kapoor has the most versatile wardrobe and here's proof-

Elegant and glamourous

Shraddha Kapoor donned a maroon coloured velvet dress. The dress had balloon sleeves and frilly bottom. She wore black heels and minimal accessories. The actor completed her look by applying nude makeup.

Bold and alluring

Shraddha Kapoor is seen posing in a black coloured maxi-dress, with a thigh-high slit. She has worn knee-length boots and long earrings. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. Shraddha has completed her look by applying bold makeup with dark smokey-eyes.

Quirky casuals

Shraddha wore a light-blue denim dress. The dress has a V-neck collar and has a belt to tie at the york. She wore grey coloured calf-length boots and tied her hair in a neat pony-tail. She wore silver wavy hoops and applied minimal makeup.

