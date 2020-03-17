Shraddha Kapoor's 'Haseena Parkar': Interesting Trivia On The Movie

Shraddha Kapoor has proved her talent with several movies like Baaghi 3, Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Aashiqui 2 and more. In 2017, Kapoor appeared in the movie Haseena Parkar. The flick revolves around the notorious underworld leader Dawood Ibrahim's sister. Sharddha Kapoor essays the role of Haseena Parkar. With all that said now, here are some of the interesting trivia on the movie:

Lesser-known facts about Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar

Shraddha Kapoor is shown going through all ages, she is depicted aging between 17 to 55 years.

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor have collaborated for the very first time in the movie.

ALSO READ | When Shraddha Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh Stunned In Red Jumpsuits

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor are siblings in real life and they play the same on-screen too.

Actor Sonakshi was initially cast to play the lead role of older Haseena, but the actor declined the request as she was already busy working for the flick, Ittefaq.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Sure Knows How To Slay In Shades Of Blue And Here's Proof; See Pictures

Director Apoorva Lakhia wanted to cast Rani Mukherjee for the role but he never approached her to essay the role.

The shootings for the climax scene was held at the Deccan College in Pune, the college was converted into a court.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Is Often Seen Laughing Her Heart-out In Her Insta Posts; See Pics

Haseena Parker was Apoorva Lakhia's film after almost four years, prior to this he worked for Zanjeer (2013), which was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's popular classic titled Zanjeer (1973).

This was the very first biographical movie that Sharddha Kapoor has starred in.

Shraddha Kapoor wore facial prosthetics for the movie and she was able to look older by suing prosthetic bodysuits and make-up.

Shraddha Kapoor would take three to four hours to complete her make-up. She would report on the sets early morning around 5:30 am to get her makeup and the shoot would start around 9 am.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Pictures And Captions Reflect Her Mood Perfectly

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.