Shraddha Kapoor Sure Knows How To Slay In Shades Of Blue And Here's Proof; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor is on cloud nine with the back to back success of Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. Here are times when she looked stunning in shades of blue. Read

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Having done prominent films like Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3D, and more, the actor has proved her versatility.

Along with being an overachiever, Shraddha Kapoor is also known for fashion statements. Here are times when she looked stunning in shades of blue. Read ahead to know more-

Times Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in shades of Blue

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor is seen posing in a sleeveless dark blue colour denim dress, with white print on it. She wore white sports shoes under the dress and white colour huge hoops. The actor left her wavy hair open and applied nude makeup.

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

The Baaghi 3 actor wore a three-fourth sleeve, light blue denim dress, with a V-neck collar and a belt tied at the york. The actor has worn off-white colour knee-high boot heels and golden colour small hoops. She has tied her hair in a neat and tight ponytail and applied nude and natural makeup.

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

She posed in a royal blue two-piece lehenga. Shraddha left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. The actor has worn an oxidized maang-teeka, and applied brown nude shade makeup.

A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

Here, the actor is seen wearing a navy blue colour maxi dress, with white floral print on it. She has worn a black belt at the york. Shraddha has worn an oxidized choker and tied her hair in messy plates. The actor completed her look by applying nude makeup.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

