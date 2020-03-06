Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Pictures And Captions Reflect Her Mood Perfectly

Shraddha Kapoor, one of the prettiest and charming faces of Bollywood, is the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. She started her acting career in Bollywood with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010, and her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011. Shraddha Kapoor was loved in the movie Aashiqui 2 and received a lot of support from fans for her movie. Some of the popular movies of her career are Ek Villian, Half Girlfriend, Baaghi, Haider, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho.

The actor is very active on social media and keeps updating her pictures with her stunning outfits and hairstyles on her Instagram handle. So, of all her amazing posts, here are some best captions posted by the star, that in a way, reflect her attitude-

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Vs Malaika Arora: Who Rocked Purple Pantsuit Better?

Shraddha Kapoor 's Instagram posts with best captions

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in this blue dress and her caption just matches her picture-

Everyone wants magic! We just need to remember that it’s within us 🙃💫💗

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor posted this picture during her Street Dancer 3 promotions-

मिले सुर मेरा तुम्हारा तो सुर बने हमारा 💞 #Inayat #Sd3

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Is A Nature-lover And These Pictures Are Proof

In this picture, Shraddha is busy enjoying nature-

Nostalgia, reflection, gratitude.

Love ~ ✨💜

Thank you 2019

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's love for his pet dog is evident from this post and caption-

The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man ~ Charles Darwin

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Also read | Does Shraddha Kapoor Have A Preference For Sleek Hairstyles? These Pics Say So

Shraddha Kapoor's love for nature and its beauty is true-

If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere. - Vincent Van Gogh

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor loves to be surrounded by trees and nature-

Surrounded by one of my most favourite things. Trees! 🌳❤️

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

When Shraddha Kapoor wishes birthday to her 'Maasi', the great actor Padmini Kolhapure.

I will be in awe of you forever 😍 Happy birthday Pandi masi @padminikolhapure !!! Keep spreading your infectious joy everywhere!!! ❤️ you more than I can express.

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Aces Both Selfies And Photoshoots; Here's Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.