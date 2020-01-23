Shraddha Kapoor Inspires Fans By Sharing Her Purple Wardrobe; See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most prominent Bollywood actors. Kapoor started her acting career in 2010 with a pivotal role in Teen Patti, followed by her lead role in Luv Ka The End in 2011. However, Shraddha Kapoor came into the limelight post her appearance in the commercially successful romantic-drama, Aashiqui 2. Apart from her acting, dancing and singing skills, Shraddha Kapoor is also famed for her style statements. Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor's purple wardrobe to take styling cues from.

Shraddha Kapoor's Ruffled Mini-Purple Dress

Posing for a fashion daily, Shraddha Kapoor was styled in a sparkling rugged purple coloured dress. The mini dress was an off-shoulder type. She paired a black leather belt with the mini frock looking like a craft flower.

Shraddha Kapoor's Thick-Bordered Silk Saree:

Talking about her traditional Indian saree outfit, Shraddha Kapoor stunned in a silk purple saree. The saree had a thick-green and red coloured border attach. However, the Any Body Can Dance 2 star's necklace made her look even more elegant.

Shraddha Kapoor's Purple Pant-Suit:

Shraddha Kapoor also has purple stored for formal gatherings. In this picture, she stunned at the photoshoot with a purple pantsuit, pairing it with a bright yellow inner top. The pants followed a bell-bottom pattern and the blazer had a huge 3D flower brooch.

Shraddha Kapoor's Netted Lehenga Choli:

Looking for a wedding-appropriate dress? Shraddha Kapoor is inspiring the wedding closet. Check out the Saaho actor's purple netted lehenga and choli. Kapoor looked simple and stunning.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)

