Alia Bhatt's, Kriti Sanon And Other B-Town Beauties Are Rocking The Thigh-high Boot Style

Thigh-high boots can be tricky to style and it often takes much efforts to ace this look. But here are some celeb looks that will inspire you to dress up along with the largest footwear. Read on to find out some tips on how to wear thigh-high boots by taking fashion cues from these celebs!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt donning a suit style dress with shimmery stripes and bell slit sleeves with thigh-high leather boots is just the kind of power vibes we need. She styled the bold look with wavy locks and dark fingernails. She kept the boots as the show stealer with minimal accessories and make-up.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in black thigh-high boots is also on the top of the list. She paired the bold boots with a plunging neckline embroidered mid slit gown. Deepika looked stunning in the boots which went well with her sleek pony and body chains.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde’s vacation pictures from Vienna, Austria is giving major winter vacation goals. Pooja Hegde looked terrific in the white sweater on denim paired with a chic fanny pouch which contrasted with her white leather thigh-high boots. Her final look is noteworthy for any vacay wardrobe inspiration!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon in a print dress matching her thigh-high boots is the uber Indo-western look to take notes from. She paired her short maxi dress with a fringe ridden jacket. The crucial point of her outfit was the black-grey-white zig-zag prints which ran all over her complete attire.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan in a suede thigh-high boots is another boho-chic look aimed to inspire many. Sara Ali Khan looked magnificent in the hot pink bomber and the shiny shorts. Sara completed the look with hazy make-up and sleek hair.

