Shraddha Kapoor Is An Avid Reader And These Instances Are Proof

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor spent her quarantine time by reading a book by Arundhati Roy and loves reading books about self-improvement. Read to know her book suggestions

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are taking to fun activities, from working out at home to spending quality time with their family. Many celebrities are also keeping their fans updated with their lockdown diaries on social media. However, the Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor is utilising this time to read. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Arundhati Roy's novel titled The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness.

Shraddha Kapoor shed some light on her favourite books

Shraddha Kapoor is an avid reader and is fascinated with books that talk about holistic wellness, mindfulness, and harmonious living according to Elle India. The Baaghi 3 actor had shared the list of book recommendations for her fans a couple of years ago. Therefore, if you too love reading about self-improvement then here are Shraddha Kapoor's top 10 picks for you:

Also Read | 5 Tips To Follow From Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram During Quarantine

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Loves To Pose For Pictures Against Scenic Backgrounds

(Image credit: Amazon)

8) The Gift of Healing by Yvette Jane

(Image credit: Amazon)

10)  Sapiens- A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

(Image credit: Amazon)

On the career front, Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly be seen in the sequel of the blockbuster horror-comedy Stree next. Both Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will seen sharing the screen space yet again in Stree 2. However, no official announcement about the same has been made yet.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Definitely Has A Thing For Cool Hair Accessories And Here's Proof

 

 

First Published:
