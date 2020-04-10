Shraddha Kapoor's Childhood Pictures Are Too Adorable To Miss; Check Them Out

Shraddha Kapoor, who has made people fall in love with her since her debut, is one of the most followed Bollywood celebs on Instagram with 42.4 million followers. Daughter of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha began her acting career in the year 2010 with Teen Patti and in a career span of 10 years, she has delivered some memorable performances in movies like Haider, Ek Villain, Stree, and Haseena Parkar. Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram is filled with interesting pictures from her photoshoots, movie promotions and also her life off-screen. Let us take a look at some of her cute childhood pictures.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor Reminisces Childhood Memories While Being Isolated At Home, See Pic

Adorable childhood pictures of Shraddha Kapoor

1. Daddy's little girl

The actor has stated several times while giving interviews that her father Shakti Kapoor is her greatest strength.

2. Sibling bond

She shares a close bond with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor. She is often seen sharing childhood pictures with him on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor On Lockdown: "Let’s Choose To Look At It Positively"

3. Her close bond with mother Shivangi

Shraddha is very close to her mother Shivangi Kolhapure-Kapoor and has often said that she considers her as her bestie.

4. A picture with a legend

In this picture, Shradhha is seen with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is also the grand aunt of the actor.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's Gudi Padwa Photo Spans Over Generations; Pic Inside

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor And Hina Khan Know How To Amp Up Denim Game And These Pics Prove It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.