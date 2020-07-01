Shraddha Kapoor Looks Better With Shahid Kapoor Or Tiger Shroff On-screen?

Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. After giving back-to-back superhit movies, Shraddha Kapoor has become one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Having spent a decade in the industry, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with many great actors. Here is who out of Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff looks better with Shraddha Kapoor on-screen. Read ahead to know more-

Shraddha Kapoor looks better with Shahid Kapoor or Tiger Shroff?

Shraddha and Shahid Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were first seen together on-screen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider (2014). The movie also cast Tabu and Manoj Bayjpayee as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a young man who returned to Kashmir after his father disappeared, in order to confront his uncle, whom he suspects of having a part in his father's murder. The movie was critically acclaimed.

Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were then seen together on-screen in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018). The movie also cast Divendu Sharma as the other lead character. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of three friends that takes an unfortunate and tragic turn due to an inflated electricity bill, that leads to a courtroom drama and social awakening. Batti Gul Meter Chalu also became a critical success.

Shraddha and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor appeared together for the first time on-screen in Sabir Khan’s action thriller drama Baaghi (2016). The movie also cast Sudheer Babu Posani as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around a student of martial arts who sets on a mission to seek revenge for the murder of his master. The movie became a blockbuster as it reportedly earned ₹127 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor came back together for Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 (2020). The movie is the third part of the Baaghi series but is not in continuation with the previous parts. The movie also cast Riteish Deshmukh as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves a man who embarks on a mission to save his brother who has been kidnapped. The movie was a super success and reportedly earned ₹135 crores, worldwide. The movie could have earned more but the theatres shut down due to the global pandemic soon after its release.

