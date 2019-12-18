Shraddha Kapoor Movies That Didn't Do Well At The Box-office

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry by playing a brief role in Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010), and then as a lead in Bumpy’s Luv Ka The End (2011), and hasn’t looked back since. But, Shraddha Kapoor’s journey in Bollywood has been very unstable. The actor has gone through many ups and downs throughout her career. Here are some of her movies that didn’t do well at the box-office-

Shahid Kapoor's movies that didn't do well at the box office

Luv Ka The End (2011)

Luv Ka The End is a Bumpy directorial. The movie cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Taaha Shah Badusha, and Errol Peter Marks in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Rhea, the girl next door, who falls in love with Luv Nanda, only to find out he is not as nice as she thought he was. She decides to get even with Luv Nanda.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Looks Ravishing In This Poster From Her Next Film; Pictures Inside

OK Jaanu (2017)

OK Jaanu is a Shaad Ali directorial. The movie had Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Adi and Tara, who move to Mumbai to pursue their dreams. A chance meeting sparks off a heady, no strings attached romance until their careers pull them apart. The movie answers the question- Will ambition prevail over matters of the heart?

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Kind Gesture For 'Baaghi 3' Crew Winning Hearts On Internet

Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018)

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a Shree Narayan Singh directorial. The movie has Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Divyendu Sharma in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of three friends, that takes a tragic turn due to an inflated electricity bill, which leads to a courtroom drama and social awakening.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor: Five Best Uptown Looks Of The Female Actor In 2019

Haseena Parkar (2017)

Haseena Parkar is an Apoorva Lakhia directorial. The movie cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia, and Archana Gautam in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the slightly-less-notorious sister of a notorious gangster.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Announce Trailer Launch Of 'Street Dancer 3D' In Style

Saaho (2019)

Saaho is a Sujeeth directorial. The movie had Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around an undercover cop, who becomes embroiled in a battle with warring criminals who want to acquire a "black box," their ultimate key to a treasure.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.