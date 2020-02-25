Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's BTS Secrets From 'Street Dancer 3D' Revealed

Dance choreographer and actor Vinay Khandelwal made his Bollywood debut with the recently released film Street Dancer 3D. Through he has auditioned for a reality show in front of Remo D'Souza, having him as a director was a completely different experience, says Vinay. In an exclusive interview with Republic, he spoke about how the entire team of Street Dancer 3D was like a family and how they won't hesitate while helping each other out.

Shraddha and Varun's secrets revealed

In the interview, he revealed behind-the-scene secrets of Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. While discussing the same he said, "I can say during the whole shoot how the whole movie turned out to be and how the whole group became like a family, I think that was the best behind the scene thing for me. We would have lunch together and how we would just help each other off the set as well. The best part was that when I got the movie, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were already like big stars, so I was very hesitant in talking to them. However, whenever I felt that Shraddha Kapoor could probably do something better and if I would suggest it to her, she would take it positively."

Vinay added, "Shraddha Kapoor would make the changes on the spot and show it to me. So, that was very impressive for me to see. Instead of the director being there the choreographers were there, and the actors were ready to listen to other people. At the same time, the actors would help us like Varun has helped us a lot on how to better a scene as we were new to acting. So, he would suggest that ‘probably you could say this thing like that and like that.’ So, I think the BTS thing of helping each other and making everybody feel comfortable, I think all those things were very touching for me."

Vinay Khandelwal even spoke about a little secret of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. He also revealed who amongst the two actors was the first one to grasp the steps. "I have noticed that Varun wants to pick the thing up really quick like there is a process of learning and then implementing, I think Varun really loves when he gets things really quick and then he starts working on it, cleaning it later. So, with Varun we always used to have that competition, so, he would quickly learn the steps and then he would ask people who can go ahead with it first. Varun Dhawan likes to keep things interesting that way. I don’t know how many people know this about Shraddha Kapoor, but she is the sweetest person."

