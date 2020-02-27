Shraddha Kapoor’s Best On-screen Pairs That Have Audience's Approval

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the famous Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry by playing a brief role in Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010), and later as a lead in Bumpy’s Luv Ka The End (2011), and hasn’t looked back since. Shraddha is among the A-listed actors in the Indian cinema and was even featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2016.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently on cloud nine after the success of her recent film, Street Dancer 3D alongside actor Varun Dhawan. Shraddha has given the industry many super hit films. Here are the best on-screen pairs of the actor. Read ahead to know more-

Shraddha Kapoor’s best on-screen pairs

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor got her big break with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film was an intense romance drama, and the plot of the film revolved around Rahul, who loses his fans and fame due to alcoholism. However, later he decides to turn a lesser-known singer Arohi into a famous star. Fans loved the chemistry between Shraddha and Aditya in the film. There were even rumors of the two actors being in a relationship. The two later reunited for Shaad Ali’s Ok Jaanu (2017).

Varun Dhawan

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were cast together for Remo D’Souza’s multi-starrer, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance 2 (2015), that is a sequel of ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013). The movie was a dance drama, that had Prabhu Deva, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. The movie performed very well at the box-office and the audience accepted the young and fresh pair warmly. Varun and Sharddha reunited for another Remo D’Souza’s directorial, Street Dancer 3D (2020).

Tiger Shroff

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff worked together for Sabir Khan’s Baaghi (2016). The plot of the film revolves around a martial arts student, who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. Shraddha and Tiger’s on-screen chemistry was loved by the fans and they were always shipped together. The two actors have reunited again for their upcoming movie, Baaghi 3 (2020) and fans are eagerly waiting to see the magical pair back on the big screen.

