Shraddha Kapoor Shared The Screen Space Twice With THESE Actors

Shraddha Kapoor has shown her acting prowess in various movies. The actor has worked in several films with various actors from Bollywood and South India. The actor also appeared in Saaho with the popular actor Prabhas. The film did well at the box office and Shraddha Kapoor proved that she can play different roles with ease.

Shraddha Kapoor is also popular for her style. The actor also has a great equation with certain actors on screen and there are a few with whom she has appeared more than once. Here are the actors with whom Shraddha Kapoor has appeared on screen several times. Read on to know more:

Actors with whom Shraddha Kapoor shared screen space twice

Tiger Shroff

Shraddha Kapoor appeared in three movies with actor Tiger Shroff. These are Baaghi, Baaghi 3 and A Flying Jatt. While the Baaghi movies are action-packed, A flying Jatt was a superhero flick. Kapoor has a great dynamic in the movies with Shroff.

Shahid Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has worked with Shahid Kapoor twice. The actor starred alongside the Kabir Singh actor in the movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Haider. Both of these movies performed well at the box office.

Varun Dhawan

The actor has also appeared on screen more than once with Varun Dhawan, who just wrapped up the movie Coolie No 1. Shraddha Kapoor’s movies with Varun Dhawan are dance flicks — ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. The films also stars popular dancer Prabhudeva.

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapoor is the actor with whom Shraddha Kapoor made her debut in Aashiqui 2, in 2013. The movie was a big hit at the box office as well. Both of these actors then appeared in the movie OK Jaanu in 2017.

