Shraddha Kapoor Shares Opinion On Female Actors Being Replaced In Franchise Films

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan, has time and again delivered a wide range of successful films throughout her illustrious career and has amassed a massive fan following. Besides being lauded for her onscreen performances, the actor is also known for her outspoken nature and no-nonsense attitude. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor spoke about female actors being replaced in big Bollywood film franchises. Here are the details.

Shraddha Kapoor on female actors being replaced in Bollywood franchises

As seen in most of Bollywood’s big franchise films, male leads are always retained but female actors are usually replaced with another face. In conversation with a leading news daily, Shraddha Kapoor spoke about this practice and remarked that if she has been roped in for a film, that film was meant to come her way. Adding to the same, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she will bring her A-game to the table that will add value to those films with her uniqueness. The actor also remarked that the practice is ‘absolutely right’.

At the trailer launch of the recently-held Street Dancer 3, Varun Dhawan had revealed that Shraddha was upset when the dance drama wasn't offered to her in the first place. Shraddha came on board after Katrina Kaif opted out of the much-acclaimed dance entertainer due to scheduling conflict.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the much-anticipated action entertainer, Baaghi 3, which is the third installment of the hit film, Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres by March 6, 2020. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles. Take a look at the film's trailer:

