Shraddha Kapoor Receives A Pre-birthday Surprise During 'Baaghi 3' Promotions; Watch Video

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to ring in her birthday tomorrow with the promotions of her upcoming film Bhaagi 3. But along with the actor, fans are also excited about Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday. Recently, one of her fans surprised Shraddha Kapoor with an early birthday gift.

A fan recently bought Shraddha Kapoor a cake and a lovely gift while she was busy with the promotions of her film Baaghi 3. In the video, one can see Sharddha cutting her birthday cake. And as soon as she feeds her fan a piece of cake, he does the same too. Shraddha Kapoor then went on to open the birthday gift.

The gift was a compilation of her pictures in a frame, seeing this sweet gesture from her fan Shraddha Kapoor seemed very happy and bought a big smile on her face. Her fan also bought a smaller version of the poster and asked Shraddha for her autograph on it. Check out the adorable video below.

Sharddha Kapoor and her co-star Tiger Shroff share their birthdays just one day apart. Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday on March 2 and Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 3. Apart from their birthdays, seems like the actors have a lot to celebrate this month including the release of their upcoming film Baaghi 3, which will hit the silver screens on March 6, 2020.

All about Bhaaghi 3

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is the third instalment to Baaghi franchise. The film is reported to be a remake of the south Indian film, Vettai.

